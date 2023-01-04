Phoenix mobile home fire leaves man critically burned

A man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Phoenix, firefighters said early Wednesday morning.

The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. near 24th Street and McDowell on Jan. 4.

A couple made it out of the home, but one man was transported in critical condition with burns to his face and arms.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other residences, but the mobile home is reportedly a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

