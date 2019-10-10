FOX News Poll: 51% of voters favor impeachment and removing President Trump from office

The polling trend here is not good for the White House. The President, though, is railing against the process.

"It's the most unfair situation people have seen."

President Trump may think the impeachment inquiry is unfair, but many voters disagree. A new FOX News poll shows that 51 percent of voters now favor impeachment and removal from office. That is a significant change from July's 42 percent. And that came just as the White House announced that there would be no cooperation with Congress unless there's an actual House vote to launch impeachment.

If there was, the President suggested he would reconsider.

"We would if they'd give us our rights. It depends. If they vote and say you can't have lawyers, you can't ask questions, you can't have anybody present, all of these crazy things, and even some of the reporters said to me it really is an unfair situation."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though, has said a House vote is unnecessary.

And out on the campaign trail, former Vice President Joe Biden became the latest Democratic candidate to endorse impeachment.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basically integrity he should be impeached."

And diving deeper into those FOX News poll numbers, the partisan breakdown is largely as expected. 85 percent of Democrats support impeachment, but next down, 39 percent of independents are on board.

"You do have a group of voters right now who are sitting there thinking, 'I don't know if I really like what happened with the Ukraine call, I don't really like what the president is doing necessarily in his job as president, but I don't know if that's, this is the right answer for that. That's what's going to be critical to watch in the next few weeks," said Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report on FOX News' "Special Report" program.

The President meantime, heads to Minnesota on October 10 for a big campaign rally and impeachment may be a big topic.