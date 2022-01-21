Freeway closures in Tempe planned Jan. 21-24: What you need to know this weekend

Phoenix-area freeways will see some closures Jan. 21 to 24 due to improvement projects and other road work, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Loop 202

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway was closed between Higley Road and Val Vista in the Gilbert area starting at 10 p.m. Friday, due to work on the Lindsay Road Interchange Project. However, ADOT officials announced on Jan. 22 that the lanes are back open, two days ahead of schedule.

I-10, Broadway Road

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets starting 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway will be closed, and the eastbound I-10 connecting ramp between 48th Street and Broadway will be closed as well.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway will still be open.

Detours: I-10 EB drivers can reach eastbound Broadway Road by exiting at Baseline and taking Priest Drive. To get on westbound Broadway Road, I-10 WB drivers can exit to 40th Street and head south.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

