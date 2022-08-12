From Gilroy to Germany: How dog globe-trotted from California to a European village

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yuma County
32
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:46 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:42 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:20 PM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 1:28 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:56 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:38 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:24 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:15 PM MST until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:10 PM MST until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:32 AM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:23 PM MST until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:12 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:26 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:59 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Dust Advisory
from FRI 1:17 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:50 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

From Gilroy to Germany: How dog globe-trotted from California to a European village

By KTVU staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
KTVU FOX 2
benny article

Benny the dog got lost in Germany, but it turns out he was reunited with his owner, a priest who lived in the South Bay. Photo: Gilroy Police Foundation.

GILROY, Calif. - Usually, when a dog gets lost, neighbors posts signs up hoping someone might have seen their precious pet.

Well, this story is like that, except the missing dog was 5,600 miles away and involves a priest's pooch that was wandering around aimlessly in a small village in the southwest part of Germany.

As Linda Wieck, spokeswoman for the Gilroy Police Foundation tells it, on Monday, her nonprofit group got a Facebook message from a person in Germany wondering if she knew who might own a lost dog named Benny with Gilroy tags around his neck. 

The person had reached out to her by Googling the word "Gilroy," and found her foundation. 

Wieck didn't have any idea whose dog it might be, but through sleuthing – thanks to the information provided on the dog tag – she learned that Benny was given to Father Johannes Busche, a priest at the San Jose Archdiocese, by his mother, who had been visiting him from Germany.

Apparently, Busche moved to a German village named Hinterveidenthal, which is where Benny got away. 

A neighbor in Germany was trying to be helpful to return the dog to its owner, and found the "Gilroy" tags.

Hence, the direct message on Facebook to the Gilroy Police Foundation.

The interaction caused a brief global mystery, all of which Wieck found pretty fascinating. 

She's glad the globe-trotting pooch is back with the priest and she's looking forward to their eventual return to the South Bay. 

3305e987-benny.png