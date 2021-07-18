Gas pump goes up in flames in Black Canyon City

Daisy Mountain Fire crews had to respond after a Chevron gas pump in Black Canyon City went up into flames on Saturday.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle with the entire front charred and partially incinerated due to the heat.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being overcome by smoke and heat.

Firefighters praised the worker at the service station who quickly hit the emergency fuel shut-off switch to prevent a bigger disaster from happening.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







