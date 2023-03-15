A 19-year-old man has been accused of murder months after the bodies of his parents were found in a neighborhood north of Payson.

Chase and Gail Stanfield, ages 39 and 50, were found dead inside their home in Whispering Pines on Oct. 27.

On March 14, the Gila County Sheriff's Office announced that their son, 19-year-old Hunter Stanfield, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to their deaths.

Hunter Stanfield

Authorities did not release any details about what happened during their months-long investigation or a possible motive for the killings.

"I am thankful to the detectives that have worked this case non-stop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence," said Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd. "This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended."

Map of the Whispering Pines subdivision: