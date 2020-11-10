Gilbert woman who survived COVID-19 celebrates 100th birthday

A special birthday celebration in Gilbert took place on Nov. 10 for a woman turning 100 years old.

Cars and bikes rolled by with happy birthday signs, and Katherine Loughrey sat on the sidelines with her tiara taking it all in on her 100th birthday. To make this birthday even sweeter, Loughrey is celebrating after she beat COVID-19 just a few months ago.

“She had a difficult life, living through the [Great Depression] and the World Wars and raising six kids," said Loughrey's daughter Janet Hartle. "She’s strong."

To honor Loughrey, family and friends organized a birthday parade to her surprise.

“I’m flabbergasted by it because I never expected it," Loughrey said.

Loughrey's daughter said she's always wanted a big party for this milestone birthday, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it limited her celebration. Nonetheless, she was able to spend the day surrounded by loved ones and other members of the community.

In addition, Gilbert Fire and Police also made their way over to celebrate Loughrey, with one officer saying, "This one is for you, this is one of our patches. You are an honorary officer now."