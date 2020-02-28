'Give Kids a Smile': 300 uninsured kids get free dental cleanings, checkups

The sound of a dental drill may be terrifying to a child, but so is the price parents pay in order for their children to get dental work.

"I came out here to fix my tooth that I chipped a long time ago," Gia Turano said.

"I cried about four times today. It warms my heart to see her smile and that's what's most important to me," said Carrie Turano, Gia's mother.

Helping to build healthy habits while making visits to the dentist fun. A.T. Still University's School of Dentistry gave 300 uninsured kids free dental work through the American Dental Foundation's "Give Kids a Smile" program.

"Give Kids a Smile" has reduced school absences across the state by giving kids around the ages of 6-12 healthier teeth and gums.

"Every year, 51 million hours of school time will be lost to children with emergency dental needs," Dr. Greg Pafford said. "If we can come out here and help just a few of these kids to where they don't have to go through this for a lifetime."