Giving back: Dance studio makes big donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital

An Arizona couple lost their business because of the pandemic but has opened another - just so they can give back.

Valerie Spata and her husband opened Phoenix Dance Studio last November after their events business shut down in March from COVID-19.

"During the pandemic we reinvented ourselves, opened up a dance studio to...continue to service our community and children, as well as work with Phoenix Children's Hospital," said Spata.

The couple are a big supporters of Phoenix Children's Hospital and even donated one million dollars to them when they owned their previous business, according to Spata.

They are big community supporters, and Spata says they're giving community members a place to safely gather.

"We only allow ten kids in each classroom, and before they go into the classroom we go ahead and take their temperature," said an instructor with the studio. "We put a wristband around their wrist and each student has to sanitize their hands before and after class. After each class, we go ahead and wash all of the seats and the bars."

Phoenix Dance Studio offers something for everyone at every age.

The studio has already donated $10,000 to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

