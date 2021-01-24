Giving back: Dance studio makes big donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Giving back: Dance studio makes big donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital

By
Published 
Community Cares
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An Arizona couple lost their business because of the pandemic but has opened another - just so they can give back.

Valerie Spata and her husband opened Phoenix Dance Studio last November after their events business shut down in March from COVID-19.

"During the pandemic we reinvented ourselves, opened up a dance studio to...continue to service our community and children, as well as work with Phoenix Children's Hospital," said Spata.

The couple are a big supporters of Phoenix Children's Hospital and even donated one million dollars to them when they owned their previous business, according to Spata.

They are big community supporters, and Spata says they're giving community members a place to safely gather.

"We only allow ten kids in each classroom, and before they go into the classroom we go ahead and take their temperature," said an instructor with the studio. "We put a wristband around their wrist and each student has to sanitize their hands before and after class. After each class, we go ahead and wash all of the seats and the bars."

Phoenix Dance Studio offers something for everyone at every age.

The studio has already donated $10,000 to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:​​​​​​​