Glendale crash between motorcycle and car ends deadly, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Glendale involving another car, the police department said on March 11.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a car near Camelback Road and 75th Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was unresponsive at the scene and died not long after at the hospital.

There are no details about what led up to the crash.

"No impairment was suspected and the other driver stayed on scene. Vehicular crimes responded to assume the investigation and the investigation will be ongoing," the department said.

No more information is available.

More reports: