Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death

A Glendale man and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of murder charges in the death of her one-year-old son.

Officers took Francisco Higuera and Maria Machado-Perez into custody on Friday, Feb. 9.

They say she ran into a CVS Pharmacy with her son on Thursday and asked for help because he wasn't breathing.

Francisco Higuera and Maria Machado-Perez

Paramedics took the child to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the baby had injuries including broken bones and bruising.

Higuera is accused of hitting the baby with a belt and throwing him in a crib. Officers say the couple lied about what happened and say Machado-Perez did nothing to get her son help or to prevent him from being abused.

"Neither of you may have any contact whatsoever with anyone under the age of 18, including your own children," a judge said.

Police say the couple has a 6-month-old child together.

A judge set bond for Higuera at $1,500,000, and $500,000 for Machado-Perez.