Glendale mother and her boyfriend accused of murder, child abuse

A Glendale mother and her boyfriend are accused of murder and child abuse in the death of the woman's 7-month-old son.

Tina Mejia, 26, and Jacob Gano, 23, were arrested after Mejia's infant son was brought to a hospital with severe injuries on March 31.

"Hospital staff stated the child had bruising to his body and swelling on the right side of his head," court documents read. "His skull was fractured. There was a small laceration on his penis."

Both Mejia and Gano denied causing the child's injuries and said the infant fell out of bed the night before at their apartment. The couple claimed the boy "appeared to be acting normally," so they went to bed.

Tina Mejia and Jacob Gano (Glendale PD)

The next day, the couple allegedly drove around to buy and sell drugs before bringing the boy to the hospital that night, police said.

"Both admitted that they believed the child needed medical attention but knowingly did not seek it out for him," court documents read.

An autopsy revealed the child sustained a skull fracture, leading to his death.

"The injuries were inconsistent with a fall from 11" high as described by Jacob and Tina," court documents read, "The severity of the injury would have caused a severe altered mental state and screaming/crying continuously caused by the pain."

Mejia and Gano were booked into jail on April 9.