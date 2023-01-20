Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County
Breaking News

Glendale motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:24AM
A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Jan. 20. (Glendale Police Department)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 59th and Olive Avenues when a car left a private drive crashed into the officer.

The officer has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Traffic will be shut down for several hours in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.