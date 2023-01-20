Glendale motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

article

A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 59th and Olive Avenues when a car left a private drive crashed into the officer.

The officer has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Traffic will be shut down for several hours in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.