Glendale PD: Burglary suspect wielding a metal bar shot during confrontation with officer

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting near 59th and Orangewood avenues that happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Officer Tiffany Ngalula says when officers responded to a residential burglary alarm in the area, they found an adult male in the backyard. He attempted to flee the scene on foot and an officer confronted him in the street.

"The suspect had a metal bar, about two to three feet in length, in his hand and came towards the officer. The officer fired his duty weapon, striking the adult male," stated Ngalula.

Officers attempted livesaving efforts, but the suspect died at the scene.

Ngalula says the officer, who has been with the department for over two years, was not injured. He was placed on administrative leave.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story.

