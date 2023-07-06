Expand / Collapse search
Suspect dead following shooting involving Glendale Police officers

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:54PM
Police Shootings
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police officials say a shooting involving one of their officers happened on July 6.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 53rd Drive and Maryland Avenue. According to a police spokesperson, the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. At the time, officers were called to the area following reports of criminal activity.

 The suspect, identified by police as a man in his 20s, engaged in a pursuit with officers, and eventually, the suspect allegedly fired on officers, who returned fire.

The suspect, according to police, is dead. No one else was injured.

