Suspect dead following shooting involving Glendale Police officers

Glendale Police officials say a shooting involving one of their officers happened on July 6.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 53rd Drive and Maryland Avenue. According to a police spokesperson, the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. At the time, officers were called to the area following reports of criminal activity.

The suspect, identified by police as a man in his 20s, engaged in a pursuit with officers, and eventually, the suspect allegedly fired on officers, who returned fire.

The suspect, according to police, is dead. No one else was injured.

Map of the incident scene