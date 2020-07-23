Glendale Police: Missing girl possibly with woman who does not have legal custody

article

Officials with Glendale Police Department say they are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on July 23.

According to a post made on the department's unverified Facebook page on the afternoon of July 23, 11-year-old Milan Blair was last seen near the area of 52nd Avenue and Peoria at 4:30 a.m. that same day, and is possibly with her mother, identified as Jessica Walburn, who does not have legal custody.

Jessica Walburn

Blair is described by Glendale Police officials as a girl, 4'5" tall, weighing 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call police.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.