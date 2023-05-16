Glendale Police to announce arrests in crime spree investigation

Glendale Police say they will announce the arrests of suspects in connection to a crime spree that happened in the Valley.

According to a news release, the arrests come after a four-month investigation in Glendale and other neighboring cities.

"The two suspects were brazen in their acts and it took good police/detective work to get these two individuals off the street," police said.

During a news conference on May 16, police say they will also give the opportunity for other victims who may have been involved in the crime spree to come forward.

