Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Goldfield Fire 100 percent contained, burned almost 2,000 acres

Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Goldfield Fire burns near Ft. McDowell Casino

SkyFOX was over the brush fire that's burning along State Route 87. Crews are aggressively attacking this fire from the ground and the air.

FT. MCDOWELL, Ariz. - As of August 13, Tonto National Forest officials say the Goldfield Fire has been 100% contained and burned 1,970 acres along State Route 87, just east of the Fort McDowell Casino and not far from Goldfield Ranch.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all lanes of SR 87 northbound at Shea Boulevard have reopened. 

Earlier, SR 87 was closed from the Arizona Canal (milepost 189), to N. Goldfield Rd. (milepost 196). 

During the night of August 10, crews worked to keep the fire north of Butcher Jones Road  and to hold it within a wash. The fire was moving away from homes in the area. Additional aircraft and ground resources were ordered for the morning of August 11, according to the Arizona State Forestry Division.

The forestry division stated the fire was started by a vehicle in the Goldfield Ranch area.

Impact on horses

Goldfield Fire impacts Salt River wild horse habitat

Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management group says the fires are affecting horses on the Salt River habitat.

"It was absolutely terrifying that video was taken yesterday. It was just craziness without exaggeration.. our own volunteers were helping to fight the fire.. we were loading horses at the same time. You know, it's very difficult to keep the worst cases scenario out of your mind."   