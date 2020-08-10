Goldfield Fire 100 percent contained, burned almost 2,000 acres

As of August 13, Tonto National Forest officials say the Goldfield Fire has been 100% contained and burned 1,970 acres along State Route 87, just east of the Fort McDowell Casino and not far from Goldfield Ranch.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all lanes of SR 87 northbound at Shea Boulevard have reopened.

Earlier, SR 87 was closed from the Arizona Canal (milepost 189), to N. Goldfield Rd. (milepost 196).

During the night of August 10, crews worked to keep the fire north of Butcher Jones Road and to hold it within a wash. The fire was moving away from homes in the area. Additional aircraft and ground resources were ordered for the morning of August 11, according to the Arizona State Forestry Division.

The forestry division stated the fire was started by a vehicle in the Goldfield Ranch area.

Impact on horses

Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management group says the fires are affecting horses on the Salt River habitat.

"It was absolutely terrifying that video was taken yesterday. It was just craziness without exaggeration.. our own volunteers were helping to fight the fire.. we were loading horses at the same time. You know, it's very difficult to keep the worst cases scenario out of your mind."