Goodyear boy speaks before city council on problem with speeding in the community

Politicians are always trying to get their constituents involved, but it doesn’t always work, and one nine-year-old in the City of Goodyear took it a step further

"I'm like, what do I want to be when I grow up?' President! I want to be President!" said William Miller.

As it appears, William might just be on his way. At a Goodyear City Council meeting two weeks ago, William got up to the podium while wearing a suit, and addressed the city's mayor and councilmembers.

"I was nervous, I know it’s not easy, but it is worth it," said William.

William wants changes to be made within the city limits, changes that slow drivers down and stop people from speed racing.

"Around where my grandma lives, there’s lots of speeding, and I don’t want her to get hurt," said William. "She walks, and there’s been lots of street racing, and I don’t want her to get hurt."

On Jan. 17, William was invited to sit down with Goodyear Mayor Joe Pozzillo. During the meeting, Pozzillo said he is taking the concerns seriously.

"In fact, it’s an important priority of mine. It’s an important priority of the council to make sure that we slow this stuff down," said Mayor Pozzillo. "I can tell by the reports we’re getting from police - tickets are being written - but we gotta get the message out there. Slow down, slow down. People are dying as a result of this."

Mayor Pozzillo said it was unexpected, but exciting, to see someone so young at the podium.

"Disappointed sometimes in the elections what percentage of people under 50 who are actually voting in these elections, and it’s their future. That’s why when I see a young person like him, well-spoken, that comes in, I’m pleasantly, very pleasantly pleased to see that activity within our city," said Mayor Pozzillo.

William, for one, is already starting to sound like a true politician.

"It was exciting. I loved it. I love the attention and I really believe I can make a difference," said William.

Mayor Pozzillo said he hopes William’s story encourages more young people to get involved in politics.