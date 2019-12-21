Goodyear FD: 1 dead in plane wreck after reportedly hitting high voltage power lines

article

A pilot is dead after reportedly hitting high voltage power lines and crashing in Goodyear Saturday night, the fire department says.

It happened one mile south of the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, authorities say, near Vineyard Avenue and Estrella Parkway.

After a 30 minute search, crews located a Cessna, single-engine plane on its roof, south of a canal. The fire department reports the pilot may have struck the power lines on the way down.

No one else was on board, the fire department says.

Goodyear Police Department is conducting the investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

Arizona Public Service is on scene working to clear the downed power lines safely.