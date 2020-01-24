Goodyear Police: Officers involved in Queen Creek shooting during investigation follow-up

article

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Queen Creek Friday night.

The incident reportedly happened at a strip mall near Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse Road, and FOX 10 has learned that Goodyear Police officers are involved in the shooting.

"We heard about four to six shots," said witness Gavin Kuehl. "We didn’t really know what they were at first."

According to Goodyear Police officials, its officers were conducting a following on an ongoing investigation out of their city, and during the follow up, officers were involved in a shooting.

Reports say no officers are injured.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are taking over the investigation.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.