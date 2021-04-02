Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Ducey orders Phoenix to lift restrictions on parks; state parks free Easter weekend

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is ordering Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to reopen city parks after officials had announced they were closing parking lots and grills to reduce crowds during Easter.

In a letter sent to the mayor, Ducey said that the city's Easter weekend restrictions violated his executive orders, demanding the city reopen the lots.

Additionally, the governor announced that admission to state parks would be free Saturday and Sunday, encouraging residents to go outside to celebrate the holiday.

"Public parks belong to YOU. The taxpayers. The public. NOT to the politicians," Ducey tweeted. "Get outside and enjoy this beautiful Easter weekend!

The city of Phoenix had planned to lock parking lot gates and barricade ungated lots, although other park amenities - besides grilling - would remain open.

The restrictions were put into place for health and safety reasons, citing the possibility that large group gatherings would occur. Easter weekend typically marks the busiest two days of activity in Phoenix parks every year, officials say.

So far, the city has not responded to the governor's demands.

Find a state park near you: https://azstateparks.com/find-a-park/

