Gov. Ducey releases new guidelines for retail businesses, customers

Governor Doug Ducey, along with the Arizona Department of Health Services, released new guidelines Friday for retail businesses and customers.

According to a news release, the new guidelines include enhanced sanitation and physical distancing steps as businesses begin reopening for customers amid COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Ducey extended Arizona's stay-at-home order until May 15, with modifications. Starting May 4, retailers not classified as an essential business may operate through delivery service and other means that do not entail in-store sales.

On May 8, non-essential retailers can sell items to customers in-store.

“As we breathe life back into our businesses, we want to make sure we’re taking common-sense precautions to keep employees and customers safe,” Ducey said in the news release. “Taking these responsible steps that prioritize public health will help grow confidence and ensure we don’t just reopen all businesses, but do it successfully. I’m grateful to all the business owners and employees putting safety first and providing their feedback as we take continued steps to reenergize Arizona’s economy.”

Plans will also be announced next week on a return to dine-in operations for restaurants. Ducey said during the news conference Wednesday that in a best-case scenario, restaurants could reopen by May 12.

