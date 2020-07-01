Governor Ducey orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Judd

article

Governor Ducey ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Peoria police officer Jason Judd.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on July 2 and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

"Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd. A 21-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department, Officer Judd put his life on the line every day to keep Arizonans safe," Ducey said. "Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and fellow officers."

Judd died from a motorcycle crash after giving a demonstration to a youth program at Liberty High School on Wednesday.

Officer Judd was a husband, a father, and a United States Air Force veteran.