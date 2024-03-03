Group of Arizona lawmakers headed to Israel during Legislative session

Seventeen Arizona lawmakers are preparing to head to Israel for a trip to the Middle East in the middle of the Legislative session.

The state Representatives who are going are a mix of Democrats and Republicans. They're leaving on Tuesday from Arizona for a week-long trip to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to meet with government officials, tour some of the areas that Hamas attacked, and simply show support.

The Representatives will not be going to Gaza.

Some of the Representatives going on this trip requested to adjourn the House from March 4 to March 12, but that request was rejected by the state Senate.

Related article

We're hearing from one of the lawmakers heading on that trip – and one who isn't too happy about it.

"I have the distinction of being the lone Jewish Republican in the Legislature and I think it’s kind of important to show the flag if you will, and show the Jews in my district, because there’s a lot of Jewish Republicans in my district, that you’re being represented and your representative is going out to demonstrate that Arizona and Israel are friends and that we are there for our friends,"

Rep. Alexander Kolodin said.

Those heading out on the trip, organized by state Rep. Alma Hernandez and Rep. Alexander Kolodin, say it's necessary to show support for the United States ally.

The trip comes at a bad time, another state Representative says.

"17 members over there are going to just willy-nilly go overseas. They can go in August. They can go in September. But, not during the session. We have 100 days here," Republican State Sen. Anthony Kern said.

Arizona's Legislative session began Jan. 8 and will end April 16. The last day for Senate and House bill hearings is on March 22.

Possible ceasefire

Israel has agreed to the framework for a proposed Gaza ceasefire, a senior U.S. official told The Associated Press Saturday.

The Israelis "have more or less accepted" the proposal, which includes the six-week ceasefire as well as the release by Hamas of hostages considered vulnerable, which includes the sick, the wounded, the elderly and women, said the official.

"Right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas and we are continuing to push this as hard as we possibly can," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House to brief reporters.

Officials from Israel and from Hamas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.