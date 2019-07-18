Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business

Pasco County deputies are hoping to identify a car burglar who was seen only wearing a bar, shoes and a hat, they said.

On Sunday morning, officials said the unidentified man was seen entering the U.S. Water Services Corporation's fenced parking lot. The facility is located at 4939 Cross Bayou Boulevard in New Port Richey.

They said the half-naked suspect burglarized several company vehicles before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.