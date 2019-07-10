Harkins to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing with movie showings

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Harkins will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with a series of movie showings beginning on Friday.

In a statement released Monday morning, officials with the movie theater chain announced they will show a series of 5 movies from July 12 to Thursday, July 18 as a part of Harkins Space Week. The movies shown include Apollo 11, Apollo 13, First Man, Gravity, and Interstellar.

According to NASA, Apollo 11 landed on the moon on March July 20, 1969.

In the Valley, the movies can be seen in six Harkins theaters, including:

Tickets can be bought separately for $5 each. In addition, an all-access pass is available for $20.

Harkins Space Week

https://harkins.com/space-week