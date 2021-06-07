'He squeaks when he walks': Revisiting the Arizona woman who went viral for dunking on Phoenix Suns owner

Back in 2018, 89-year-old Greta Rogers became an Internet sensation when she went after Suns owner Robert Sarver at a Phoenix city council meeting, back when the team needed money to help with arena renovations.

The Suns were looking for $150 million from the Phoenix city council to renovate the arena downtown, and she was not having it.

"Mr. Sarver has done nothing to improve this team in the 14 years he’s owned it," said Rogers in the now-viral council meeting. "He’s so tight, he squeaks when he walks."

Fast forward to 2021. The Suns have made it past the first round of the playoffs - and Greta, now 91, still has plenty to say.

Now, the Suns are one of the best teams in basketball, the arena has been renovated, and Greta…is Greta.

"I don’t put up with crap," she said. "That's the summation."

Now 91, Rogers is just as much a throwback as her Zenith cabinet TV.

She says she never meant to go viral, she just cares about the city.

"It doesn’t matter whether you live here or Philadelphia or Spokane," she said. "Our taxes are supposed to support where we live!"

As for the Suns, she might not be watching, but she’ll be rooting for them.

"I respect them for their talents and their successes," Greta said. "They just happen to have a guy who’s an SOB who owns them."

