Health officials: COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 facilities in Vernon including,153 infections at Farmer John plant

LA County health officials have confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 industrial facilities in the city of Vernon, including the Farmer John meatpacking plant where at least 153 employees tested positive for the virus, officials said Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the largest of the outbreaks were at the Smithfield plant where Farmer John meat products are packed, they produce the famous 'Dodger Dogs.'

The health department says its working with the city to make sure those employees who've tested positive are isolated.

Forty-one employees have recovered and returned to work.

The company has offered testing to all of the workers.

“LA County public health experts are working closely with Vernon’s Health and Environmental Control Department to ensure all preventive measures are taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Our public health experts are making sure employees with the virus, and their families, remain quarantined to minimize exposure to others. I remind everyone to wear a cloth face mask when outside, stay home as much as possible and maintain at least six feet of distance when around others. Together, we can slow the spread of this virus to keep our families and communities safe,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement.

The eight other Vernon facilities with five or more documented coronavirus infections include: CLW, Via De France Yamazaki Inc., Cal Farms Meat Company, Takaokaya USA Inc., F. Gavina & Sons Inc., Golden West Trading, Overhill Farms and Rose and Shore, officials said.

Officials say since not a lot of employees live in Vernon, they're worried that those infected will spread the virus in their various communities.

For more info on COVID-19 in LA County and the things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, at publichealth.lacounty.gov.