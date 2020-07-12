Healthcare provider says to quarantine for 14 days if exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19

How do we stop the spread of COVID-19 now that it's everywhere? One valley healthcare provider says the key is knowing what to do when you've come into contact with someone who's tested positive.

"The best way for us to slow the spread in our community when there is so much going around is for people to be aware when they have been exposed and make sure they don't expose others."

As cases in Arizona continue to rise, Theresa Lindstrom, a physician's assistant at Step By Step Pediatrics, says it's imperative for people to know when they've been exposed to the virus, saying that the message of quarantining after testing positive is bad. It should have started before.

"if you think about that, one out a hundred people, each one of those people has close contact with a handful of people, right? People in their home or people they're working with," Lindstrom said. "And so the recommendations from the CDC and our Maricopa County Health Department is, if you've had close contact with someone who's tested positive, you should quarantine for 14 days. And the reason that's so important is that's how we slow the spread."

Arizona health officials say there's community spread of the virus across the state.

Lindstrom says 1 in 100 people in Maricopa tested positive in the last three weeks.

"If you have been exposed to someone, you won't know yet that you are contagious until those symptoms show up, or sometimes you could be asymptomatic," Lindstrom said.