Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Scottsdale on March 18: What to know

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Scottsdale with exclusive treats and collectibles on Saturday, March 18.

The stop is part of the pop-up's West Coast tour and will offer limited-edition finds – and remember – you can only pay with a credit or debit card.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains in the quad.

A news release for the event lists out the items available for purchase:

Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include: Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

