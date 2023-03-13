Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Scottsdale on March 18: What to know
article
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Scottsdale with exclusive treats and collectibles on Saturday, March 18.
The stop is part of the pop-up's West Coast tour and will offer limited-edition finds – and remember – you can only pay with a credit or debit card.
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains in the quad.
A news release for the event lists out the items available for purchase:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
- Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other best-selling items include: Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.
More reports:
- Angela Bassett accused of being 'sore loser' in viral Oscar moment after Jamie Lee Curtis' win
- Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting
- Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture