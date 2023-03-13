Expand / Collapse search

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Scottsdale on March 18: What to know

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Things to Do
Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Scottsdale with exclusive treats and collectibles on Saturday, March 18.

The stop is part of the pop-up's West Coast tour and will offer limited-edition finds – and remember – you can only pay with a credit or debit card.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains in the quad.

A news release for the event lists out the items available for purchase:

  • Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
  • Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
  • Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Other best-selling items include: Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

