Here's how many people died in Arizona from domestic violence in 2022

A new report has been released that identifies the number of people killed in domestic violence incidents in Arizona last year.

According to The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, there were 101 victims who lost their lives in 2022 from domestic violence.

Officials say the numbers are similar to years past.

Out of 80 perpetrators, 69 were men. The most common weapon used was a gun.

The victims come from all walks of life, from race to age, according to the report.

Just this past week, a 20-year-old Glendale woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend. In Mesa, a man was accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of her adult son on Monday.

Between 2009 and 2022, there were 1,459 domestic violence deaths in the state, according to the nonprofit.