'He's totally asleep': Video shows Tesla driver asleep behind wheel on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Video circulating on social media Friday appeared to show a Tesla driver asleep at the wheel as the vehicle traveled at high speeds down the 5 Freeway near Los Angeles.

Clint Olivier posted video of the incident on Wednesday, it showed a male driver with his head slumped to the side, resting against the window.

Olivier told FOX 11 that the video was taken on the morning of Saturday, July 17, in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita.

"He's totally asleep... this is crazy," Olivier's wife, who took the video, can be heard saying in the video.

The video shows the man suddenly wake up and grab ahold of the wheel at the end of the 34-second clip.

It has not been confirmed that the man was sleeping or if Autopilot was engaged, and Tesla has not commented on Olivier's account.

Advertisement

The California Highway Patrol released a statement explaining that autonomous vehicles do not have any exceptions when it comes to the rules of the road.

FOX 11 reached out to Tesla for a statement and is waiting to hear back.