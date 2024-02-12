Hiker falls dozens of feet off hiking trail in Sedona, sheriff's office says

A man visiting from Maine died while on a hike in Sedona after falling 30–35 feet down an embankment, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to a report of a man who had fallen while hiking Pyramid Trail in Sedona around 1 p.m.

The incident was described as, "the man was witnessed struggling on the hike and was asked if he needed help. He told passers-by that he was fine but minutes later slipped. During his fall down the steep embankment he hit his head multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene."

His name wasn't released, but authorities say he's a 79-year-old man visiting from North Berwick, Maine. His death was ruled accidental.

No more information was made available.

The elevation gain of this trail, according to ArizonaHighways.com, is 1,260 to 2,333 feet. The website also says it's 6.2 miles round-trip.

Map of where Pyramid Trail is in Sedona: