Hiker fighting for his life after rescue off of Shaw Butte trail in Phoenix, FD says

A hiker is in extremely critical condition after being rescued off the Shaw Butte trail Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said on Jan. 20 around 3:30 p.m.

The hiker was found about a mile up the trail and rescue crews say he's in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix Fire says initial reports indicate he experienced an unspecified medical issue while on the hike. He'll be treated at the hospital.

Shaw Butte trail is in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

No more information is available.

Map of where the rescue took place: