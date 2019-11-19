Historic Norton house renovated and available for rentals

A piece of Phoenix history has been restored to its former glory after the city spent thousands of dollars to restore the Norton house near 15th Avenue and Thomas Road.

At one time, it was a grand estate home owned by Dr. James C. Norton. By the early 1930s, it was turned into offices, but not anymore.

For 10 years, Daniel Scott would drive by this house and wonder. Since he flips houses for a living, he purchased the property, but the flip turned into a slow turnover for the historic Norton house.

We're taking a look at the 2,400 square foot property, which has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a whole lot of nostalgic charm.

VIDEO: Council Approves Historic Preservation funds for Norton House in Encanto Park