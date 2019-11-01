Hit-and-run suspect crashes into Phoenix PD vehicle, flees scene

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after the driver hit one of their vehicles near 32nd Street and Greenway on Friday.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says two officers were traveling in their marked vehicle when another vehicle turned in front of them. The patrol vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, landed upside down on its roof.

The officers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"The suspect fled on foot and is still outstanding," said Thompson.

A suspect description has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.