Home health care worker arrested for abusing 10-year-old disabled child: Pct. 3

A home health care worker has been arrested for abusing a nonverbal, disabled child.

Montgomery County Constable Pct. 3 detectives say they received a complaint of a 10-year-old disabled child who could not communicate being abused.

A special education teacher reached out to Child Protective Services to report suspected child abuse. Pct. 3 detectives started an investigation and found that Jessica Renee Kelley physically abused the child, causing injuries while she was employed to care for the child.

Pct. 3 says the injuries included bruising from the child's wrists being tied together. The abuse occurred inside a residential home health care facility located in The Woodlands.

Kelley has been charged with injury to a child and is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.