Homeless man accused of stabbing victim to death in Mesa

A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death at a Mesa apartment.

The stabbing happened on Feb. 9 near Power Road and Main Street. Mesa Police say officers responded to the scene and found the body of Kenneth Gordon inside the apartment. Gordon had been stabbed multiple times.

Mario Ortiz was named as a person of interest in the murder and was later detained by police on a felony parole warrant.

Investigators interviewed Ortiz, who allegedly said he met the victim at a bus stop to buy drugs. The two then went to Gordon's apartment.

"[Ortiz] said the victim freaked out and came at him (with no weapons) and [Ortiz] pushed him away," court documents read. "[Ortiz] stated he didn't have a knife and doesn't know how the victim was stabbed," court documents read.

Ortiz, 21, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder.

Mario Ortiz

Map of where the stabbing happened