Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in south Phoenix

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in south Phoenix near 15th Street and Dobbins Road on Oct. 28.

Officers say the body of 20-year-old Shawna Romney had obvious signs of trauma.

"She is described as a black female in her 20’s with long braided hair and several tattoos to include a rose on the inside of her left forearm," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141.







