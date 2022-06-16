How ADOT is prepping for monsoon season this summer

The monsoon season is here, and the Arizona Dept. of Transportation is getting ready and preparing for potential storms.

Cleanup is underway at ADOT's 55 pump stations around the Valley. Clearing the drainage systems is a year-round job, but with monsoon storms on the way, it's a top priority.

Each station has three to four pumps. The pumps can lift more than 12,000 gallons of stormwater per minute.

Litter and trash often winds up in the drainage systems, blocking drain gates and making it more difficult to help in flooding situations.

"Do not litter, do not let the items go out of the back of your pickup truck…it has to go somewhere," said Doug Nintzel with ADOT. "That trash can block drainage gates, it makes it more of a difficult process to keep the freeways dry."

The underpass at Interstate 17 and Greenway in Phoenix was flooded during a storm on July 23, 2021.

As the unpredictable monsoon season kicks off, it's a good reminder to never drive into standing water, slow down on wet roadways, and give yourself plenty of room from the vehicle in front of you.

Other tips to drive safe during monsoon storms, via ADOT: