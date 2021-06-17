How hot is it? Putting surfaces at a Phoenix park to the test

With school out for the summer, one would think kids would be having a blast in the playgrounds - but not with this Arizona heat.

While the air temperature can be hot, physical surfaces can get even hotter.

The pavement outside of the FOX 10 studio was 138 degrees.

At around 2:30 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park on June 17, the temperature was around 116 degrees. An infrared thermometer was used to take measurements of different surfaces around the park.

Grass: Grass doesn't get too hot in comparison to metal and asphalt, and the thermometer read 100 degrees.

Metal railing: 131 degrees. Ouch.

Seesaw handles: Even hotter - the thermometer read 137 degrees.

Materials such as asphalt and concrete absorb the heat much faster than areas that are not paved, and the temperature was much hotter.

Wayne Williams was out with his dog this afternoon, and says he made sure to bring water and to have his dog wear booties.

"We spend a lot more time in the shade if we can in the afternoons, just try to get him out and still get some fresh air," Williams said.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

