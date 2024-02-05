How King Charles III's cancer diagnosis can help others experiencing health issues

Buckingham Palace announced Monday that the king has cancer and is already undergoing treatment.

He will not participate in any public engagements but will continue his role as head of state.

Despite their differences, Prince Harry is expected to travel back to the United Kingdom to see his father.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: King Charles III leaves The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 in London, The King has been receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the London Clinic and visited daily by his wife Queen Cami Expand

The palace did not say what kind of cancer the king has, but that it was found during his treatment a few weeks ago for an enlarged prostate.

A recent survey found that more than half of men will not go to a doctor even though a screening or treatment can save their lives.

Dr. Rahul Mehan, a urologist at the East Valley Urology Center, says an enlarged prostate is a common issue with older men.

"Just like King Charles, he had what's called benign prostatic hypertrophy, just an enlarged prostate, which is so common. 50% of men over the age of 60 have symptoms of an enlarged prostate," he said.

Because King Charles sought treatment, Buckingham Palace says his cancer was caught.

"Having cancer is so common, especially after the age of 70. The five most common cancers that we see are lung cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer and gastric cancer. All of those present differently, and sometimes we stumble upon things in a surgery," Dr. Rahul Mehan said.

We don't know what kind of cancer the king has, but the palace says he has already started treatment.

Dr. Mehan says that anytime a famous person is honest about their health, the impact cannot be denied.

"We all age. We all have medical conditions. I just think it is so cool for King Charles to come out publicly and say he had an enlarged prostate, he sought treatment," he said.

Despite the diagnosis, Buckingham Palace says that the king will be treated as an outpatient and that he looks forward to returning to public duty as soon as possible.