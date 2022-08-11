Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:39 PM MDT until FRI 1:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 PM MDT until THU 11:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:22 PM MDT until THU 10:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:50 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:39 PM MST until FRI 12:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

By
Published 
Updated 7:45PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Expert provides tips on how to keep the pool clean during monsoon season

It's been a busy monsoon seson so far, and keeping your pool clean in the midst of all the severe weather could be a problem. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen spoke with a pool maintenance expert to get some tips on how to keep that pool clean.

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache.

Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.

"You remove it immediately, and you can check and make sure it matches the colors within the range," he said. "You don't want it all the way left or right."

If you have too little chlorine in your pool, it's easier for bacteria and algae to grow. If you have too much chlorine, then the pool is not safe to swim. If your levels are slightly off and the water is green, you can try this.

"Adding a couple [of] pounds of shock, about one pound per 10,000 gallons, brushing the entire pool, and then I would leave the pump on until your water clarity is back to what you're used to," Bazin said.

When brushing your pool, walk around the perimeter and brush backward. After you've done that, don't forget the skimmer.

"Your skimmer basket is in the deck," Bazin said. "If this basket is full, it’s going to restrict your water flow, so you won’t be filtering properly. You want to take this out and make sure it stays empty."

To finish, add at least two chlorine tablets to your floater each week. This will give your pool a steady dose of chlorine.

If all else fails, hire a pool care expert.

"In the summer, the pools really do need weekly service," Bazin said. "The typical service prices are about $120 to $160 a month."