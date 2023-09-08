Hundreds of saguaros toppled at Saguaro National Park after strong monsoon storm

An estimated 400 saguaros were knocked down in Saguaro National Park near Tucson after a powerful monsoon storm blew through the area last month, officials said.

A "blowdown" event took place on Aug. 22, causing the saguaros to be uprooted, snapped along the trunks or broken at the arms or the tops.

Park officials have counted more than 400 saguaros damaged as of Sept. 5, but they still haven't finished their assessment.

"The park is continuing to evaluate and execute research on this event in order for park biologists to learn more about this phenomenon and its effects on our ecosystem," said NPS.

Other plants affected include palo verde, ironwood, ocotillo, and prickly pear.

However, the park service reports that hundreds of saguaros are still standing and remain healthy.

Saguaro National Park: