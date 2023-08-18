Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

As Hurricane Hilary continues to make its way north towards the U.S. from waters off the Pacific coast of Mexico, Arizonans are preparing for the possibility that the state could feel the impacts from the storm.

The hurricane is set to hit parts of Mexico, and it is also set to hit parts of California this weekend.

"Potentially four to six inches or higher," said Sean Benedict, the Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, in reference to the potential for rain in parts of California. "In that three-day time span, that amount of rainfall would be equivalent to one or two years' worth of that normal annual rainfall for those areas."

While there is a chance for rain in Phoenix, Southwestern Arizona, including Yuma, could feel the excess effects of the hurricane.

"You don’t often see a land-falling tropical cyclone in the U.S. on the West Coast," said Sean Benedict, the Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Officials with the National Weather Service say this is the first time the U.S. West Coast has been under a Tropical Storm Watch or a Tropical Storm Warning. Officials with NWS say Arizona could start to see some showers on Aug. 19, but later on Aug. 20 and into Aug. 21, some of the worst tropical impacts may be felt.

Flash floodings in Arizona may be possible, and emergency response teams from across the state are preparing for an influx of calls.

"You never know what the condition of the roadway underneath that water is," said Shawn Gilleland with the Rural-Metro Fire Department. "No matter how deep the water looks, it could be deeper than you anticipate. It could be moving faster than you anticipate. It really doesn’t take much. Maybe a foot or so of water to actually start to move a vehicle off the roadway."

The rain, no matter how severe, could even impact the Phoenix area.

"We also want to remind folks that are in the area or near burn scars - for instance, the Diamond Fire in North Scottsdale and Rio Verde - it’s going to change the flood patterns coming off the McDowell Mountains there, so there’s a potential for places to flood that haven’t previously flooded," said Gilleland.