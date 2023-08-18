Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:51 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
15
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:42 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 5:36 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:04 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

Hurricanes
PHOENIX - As Hurricane Hilary continues to make its way north towards the U.S. from waters off the Pacific coast of Mexico, Arizonans are preparing for the possibility that the state could feel the impacts from the storm.

The hurricane is set to hit parts of Mexico, and it is also set to hit parts of California this weekend. 

"Potentially four to six inches or higher," said Sean Benedict, the Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, in reference to the potential for rain in parts of California. "In that three-day time span, that amount of rainfall would be equivalent to one or two years' worth of that normal annual rainfall for those areas."

While there is a chance for rain in Phoenix, Southwestern Arizona, including Yuma, could feel the excess effects of the hurricane.

"You don’t often see a land-falling tropical cyclone in the U.S. on the West Coast," said Sean Benedict, the Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Officials with the National Weather Service say this is the first time the U.S. West Coast has been under a Tropical Storm Watch or a Tropical Storm Warning. Officials with NWS say Arizona could start to see some showers on Aug. 19, but later on Aug. 20 and into Aug. 21, some of the worst tropical impacts may be felt.

Flash floodings in Arizona may be possible, and emergency response teams from across the state are preparing for an influx of calls.

"You never know what the condition of the roadway underneath that water is," said Shawn Gilleland with the Rural-Metro Fire Department. "No matter how deep the water looks, it could be deeper than you anticipate. It could be moving faster than you anticipate. It really doesn’t take much. Maybe a foot or so of water to actually start to move a vehicle off the roadway."

The rain, no matter how severe, could even impact the Phoenix area.

"We also want to remind folks that are in the area or near burn scars - for instance, the Diamond Fire in North Scottsdale and Rio Verde - it’s going to change the flood patterns coming off the McDowell Mountains there, so there’s a potential for places to flood that haven’t previously flooded," said Gilleland.

Hurricane Hilary: How could it affect AZ?

Arizona is no stranger to feeling the effects of powerful storms from the Pacific, but Hurricane Hilary could be a different story, especially for people in Southwestern Arizona. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey and Marissa Sarbak report.