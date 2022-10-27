I-10 in west Phoenix shut down after deadly crash involving 2 semi trucks

A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Drivers are being forced to exit at 67th Avenue, and authorities say the lanes likely won't reopen until they wrap up their investigation at around 8:30 or 9:30 a.m.

Troopers say it started when a semi truck rear-ended a car near 59th Avenue, causing the vehicle to crash into another semi truck that was in one of the right lanes.

The car burst into flames, and the female driver inside died from her injuries. Neither of the truck drivers were hurt.

The driver of the semi that allegedly caused the crash is being tested for impairment.

No names were released.