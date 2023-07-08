Expand / Collapse search
I-17 reopens near Arcosanti after brush fire, ADOT says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

I-17 reopened near Arcosanti on Saturday afternoon after a brush fire broke out along the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The fire was burning near Arcosanti Road, milepost 264. This fire is about 20 acres and Arizona State Forestry says forward progress has stopped.

The closure was on I-17 between the stretch of SR 69 and SR 169.

There's no word on what sparked the fire.

Map of where the fire is reported: