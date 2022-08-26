Expand / Collapse search

I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:14AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for about an hour for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

No other information was released about the accident.

A view of the traffic backup on I-17 NB.

