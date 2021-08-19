In-person learning returns to Arizona State University as students begin Fall 2021 semester

For students at Arizona State University, Aug. 19 marked the start of the Fall 2021 semester, as they attend the first day of classes.

"I'm excited to get into the swing of things, start going to the games and everything," said student Andrew Nimo.

Nimo, who is from Connecticut and will be studying business, is one of more than 14,300 first-year students that ASU welcomed into its four campus locations.

"The university has a great business college, and I'm a finance major, so I thought it would be good to come out here. There’s a lot of companies out here and internships," said Nimo.

Cassandra Aska, the Dean of Students for ASU's Tempe Campus, said they have seen a 12% increase in the size of the first-year class, compared to 2020. In all, 134,000 students are enrolled at ASU for the Fall 2021 semester, and Aska is happy to welcome the students back in-perso

"Students are really excited. I was able to host three family receptions over the course of students moving in, and parents are excited to see their students have this experience. They want this for their students, and we want this for our students as well," said Aska.

To help keep in-person learning going amid the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the university is offering free health care kits, COVID-19 testing, and vaccines.

"We're giving our community care kits similar to how we did last year, that has hand sanitizer, instructions on how to maintain your own health and how to monitor it. There’s also a face covering in there, and information about vaccines. Students who have not been vaccinated, it's free here at the university," said Aska.

The testing kits are available at vending machines around campus 24 hours a day, and the free vaccinations are being given at the ASU Health Clinic.

